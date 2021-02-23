Menu

Good news for Arsenal as Real Madrid list loanee for sale – but the asking price is hefty

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are open to selling Martin Odegaard in order to help fund big-money signings in the summer transfer window, according to Don Balon.

Odegaard enjoyed a successful loan spell at Real Sociedad last term, but having returned to Real Madrid to work under Zinedine Zidane, it became clear in the first-half of the season that he was not going to get sufficient game-time.

MORE: Real Madrid consider €30M-rated Serie A star as Florentino Perez seeks long-term Toni Kroos replacement

As a result, he joined Arsenal on loan in the January transfer window, where he has already established himself as an important player, starting against Manchester City at the weekend.

However, do Arsenal have the necessary financial power to sign Odegaard on a permanent basis? Perhaps not, with Don Balon reporting that Real Madrid want €70M in exchange for the young Norwegian.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Rudiger will be thankful Suarez didn’t use teeth this time after a cheeky pinch prompts handbags between the pair
Real Madrid consider €30M-rated Serie A star as Florentino Perez seeks long-term Toni Kroos replacement
Video: Olivier Giroud scores a sensational overhead kick to put Chelsea ahead after lengthy VAR review

The idea is, as per Don Balon, to cash-in on Odegaard in order to raise cash for Real Madrid to spend in the summer, when a serious rebuild job will be in order.

Odegaard could go on to become one of the best in his position on the planet, but considering his development has been a rollercoaster ride to date, if Real Madrid can get €70M for him, you think they’d be satisfied.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.