Real Madrid could rival Manchester City for forward transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Inter Milan striker and rumoured Manchester City target Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been in world class form for Inter since joining the Italian giants after a difficult two-year spell at Manchester United.

Lukaku’s form has seen him recently linked with Man City by The Athletic, and it now seems he’s on Real Madrid’s list of options to strengthen up front as well this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lukaku has 57 goals in 81 games for Inter and would surely strengthen any top club in the world, with City likely to soon be in need of a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The Argentina international is nearing the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and Lukaku’s scoring record suggests he could do a similar job up front for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Real Madrid also lack goals at the moment after the struggles of players like Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, while Gareth Bale has gone out on loan to Tottenham and probably doesn’t have much of a long-term future at the Bernabeu.

Todo Fichajes suggest, however, that Lukaku would not be Madrid’s first choice, but they could certainly do a lot worse than bringing in the in-form 27-year-old.