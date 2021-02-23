“Nothing but love” – World-class striker quizzed on his feelings towards Chelsea during Twitter Q&A

Romelu Lukaku has been doing a Q&A on Twitter this evening, and there’s plenty to be intrigued about if you’re a Chelsea supporter.

Lukaku signed for Chelsea when he was a teenager who had impressed in his native Belgian. Unfortunately for him, the likes of Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka and Fernando Torres were blocking his route into the starting eleven.

After loan spells at West Brom and Everton, Lukaku opted to depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis on order to kick on with his career, signing for the Toffees in a deal worth £28M, as per the BBC.

Lukaku has gone on to develop into one of the best strikers on the planet, much to the dismay of Chelsea fans, no doubt, but could he return to the Bridge one day? The door appears to have been left open.

While doing an Q&A on Twitter this evening, Lukaku revealed that he has “nothing but love” for the Blues.

Nothing but love. They gave me an opportunity to come to the @premierleague as a kid. You can’t have everything in life and i’m cool with that. I’m glad that experience got me to where i am today https://t.co/yzIpsKzfiF — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

Chelsea may well find themselves in the market for a striker in the summer, with Olivier Giroud’s contract expiring and Tammy Abraham showing little signs that he will develop into a world-class frontman.

Could Lukaku be the answer to Thomas Tuchel’s problems in front of goal?