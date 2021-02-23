Menu

“Nothing but love” – World-class striker quizzed on his feelings towards Chelsea during Twitter Q&A

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku has been doing a Q&A on Twitter this evening, and there’s plenty to be intrigued about if you’re a Chelsea supporter.

Lukaku signed for Chelsea when he was a teenager who had impressed in his native Belgian. Unfortunately for him, the likes of Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka and Fernando Torres were blocking his route into the starting eleven.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil backs Man United flop to be a hit at Man City amid transfer links

After loan spells at West Brom and Everton, Lukaku opted to depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis on order to kick on with his career, signing for the Toffees in a deal worth £28M, as per the BBC.

Lukaku has gone on to develop into one of the best strikers on the planet, much to the dismay of Chelsea fans, no doubt, but could he return to the Bridge one day? The door appears to have been left open.

While doing an Q&A on Twitter this evening, Lukaku revealed that he has “nothing but love” for the Blues.

More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan interested in signing Real Madrid star who could be available for cut-price €20M fee
Manchester United shortlist €30M-rated 18-year-old as preparations begin for life after Paul Pogba
European press hammer Liverpool defender and label star as one who ‘attracts disaster’

Chelsea may well find themselves in the market for a striker in the summer, with Olivier Giroud’s contract expiring and Tammy Abraham showing little signs that he will develop into a world-class frontman.

Could Lukaku be the answer to Thomas Tuchel’s problems in front of goal?

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.