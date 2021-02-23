‘Scandalous’ and ‘should resign’ – These Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce update from Telegraph reporter with Mike Ashley seeing club as ‘low’ business priority

According to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, Newcastle United are not considering a change in manager, despite large parts of the fanbase believing that it is time for Steve Bruce to be sacked.

Newcastle find themselves 17th and just three points ahead of in-form Fulham, who look as though they’ve found their quality and will break out of the relegation zone soon.

Newcastle have only picked up six points from their last 10 top-flight fixtures, leaving them sliding down towards a drop to the Championship alongside serious strugglers West Brom and Sheffield United.

Edwards shockingly reports that controversial owner Mike Ashley remains ‘hands off’ in regards to the club’s decision making, with the Magpies seen as ‘low’ on his list of ‘business priorities’ at the moment.

Told again this morning from sources that #nufc are not considering a change in manager. Now this can change in a flash if Ashley intervenes but I’m told he remains hands off regarding decision making at club which is low on list of business priorities at the moment ???? — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) February 22, 2021

Here’s how some of the Toon faithful reacted to the update:

And you wonder why he’s so happy he knows they can’t sack the sackless pic.twitter.com/DZXvDC39On — spenny mag ???????? (@ste71) February 22, 2021

If SB was as honourable as we’re told by his friends then he should resign. Read the room, he’s not wanted. — ????S ??? (@TheMightySteve) February 22, 2021

Scandalous — Sam Jones (@samj612) February 22, 2021

Relegation, under worst head coach in my 63 year lifetime, here we fall. Pathetic!! — jwhitney1957 (@toontoon1957) February 22, 2021

I struggle with this…why would his asset (that he wants to sell) dropping around 1/3 of its value be low on his list of priorities at the moment #nufc — Stuart Mulheron (@smulhero) February 22, 2021

Ridiculous. — Fed Up With Brick (@Axcrazy1) February 22, 2021

If we don’t change it we deserve to be relegated — The Salad Dodger® (@ince_ted) February 22, 2021

If wolves beat us ( which is a probability) and Bruce is still here Monday morning then Ashley has accepted our fate ..Steve Bruce is arguably the poorest manager I’ve seen manage Newcastle .. — stranraer99 (@stranraer99) February 22, 2021

Must be nice if he can afford to risk £300m plus to leave Bruce in charge. Maybe he’s been brainwashed by the pundits that Bruce is doing an incredible job. I suppose he is to get this squad in such danger of relegation — Martin Johnson (@MartinJohnson10) February 22, 2021

More Stories / Latest News West Ham rival Liverpool for transfer of in-form Serie A star (Photo) – Shocked Jurgen Klopp reaction to Liverpool star Alisson bonding with Jordan Pickford in post-defeat moment that has infuriated some Reds fans Roman Abramovich wants Erling Haaland for Chelsea ‘at all costs’ this summer as part of massive €300m transfer budget per European report

This is Bruce’s second season in charge of his boyhood club, seeing them to a 13th place finish last season.

Whilst the club have certainly been in disarray as a result of the ownership situation in recent years, Bruce has recruited several big-money players like Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, but the club are still struggling in the lower reaches of the division.