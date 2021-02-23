Menu

‘Scandalous’ and ‘should resign’ – These Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce update from Telegraph reporter with Mike Ashley seeing club as ‘low’ business priority

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, Newcastle United are not considering a change in manager, despite large parts of the fanbase believing that it is time for Steve Bruce to be sacked.

Newcastle find themselves 17th and just three points ahead of in-form Fulham, who look as though they’ve found their quality and will break out of the relegation zone soon.

Newcastle have only picked up six points from their last 10 top-flight fixtures, leaving them sliding down towards a drop to the Championship alongside serious strugglers West Brom and Sheffield United.

Edwards shockingly reports that controversial owner Mike Ashley remains ‘hands off’ in regards to the club’s decision making, with the Magpies seen as ‘low’ on his list of ‘business priorities’ at the moment.

Here’s how some of the Toon faithful reacted to the update:

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham rival Liverpool for transfer of in-form Serie A star
(Photo) – Shocked Jurgen Klopp reaction to Liverpool star Alisson bonding with Jordan Pickford in post-defeat moment that has infuriated some Reds fans
Roman Abramovich wants Erling Haaland for Chelsea ‘at all costs’ this summer as part of massive €300m transfer budget per European report

This is Bruce’s second season in charge of his boyhood club, seeing them to a 13th place finish last season.

Whilst the club have certainly been in disarray as a result of the ownership situation in recent years, Bruce has recruited several big-money players like Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, but the club are still struggling in the lower reaches of the division.

More Stories mike ashley steve bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.