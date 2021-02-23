Spurs could take advantage of Solskjaer’s hesitancy to sign Man United starlet to replace stalwart in the summer

It would’ve been a surprise if Dean Henderson came back to Old Trafford and immediately ousted David de Gea at the start of the season, but you did get the impression that it would be a fair battle.

Henderson has had chances in Europe and in the cups and he’s largely looked positive, while de Gea still looks unsure at times and there have been mistakes or moments of indecision that have cost the team this season.

It appears that Solskjaer is still reluctant to give Henderson a proper run in the first team to see how he handles it, so it’s only natural that speculation has started about a move in the summer.

Sky Sports have just reported that there is interest from a lot of big clubs, but it’s Spurs who are believed to be leading the way, and it’s a transfer that would make sense when you look at Hugo Lloris’ situation.

They confirm that he’s entering the final year of his contract next year and there’s interest from PSG to take him back to France in the summer, so they need to line up a new stopper if that happens.

They also point out that Henderson isn’t going to stick around for the same situation next season so he’s keen to leave, and there’s no sign of United changing their mind on his status at this point.

It also has to be pointed out that it’s hard to see Jose Mourinho still being in the job next year if this form continues so a change in manager could also alter their transfer plans.

At this point it sounds like the only way Henderson wants to stay is if he’s guaranteed the number 1 spot to start next season, so it’s clear that either he or de Gea will need to leave.