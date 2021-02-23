According to Dean Jones for Eurosport, Chelsea are ‘increasingly hopeful’ that their dream of signing Erling Haaland will come to fruition this summer, with the Blues already engaged in talks.

Jones reports that Chelsea have been ‘making progress’ in convincing influential figures close to Haaland that Stamford Bridge could be the ideal destination for the Norwegian sensation.

It’s added that the Blues are in the market for a new striker as neither Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud – whose contract expires this summer – are seen as long-term options to lead the frontline.

Jones writes that Chelsea have been making their project known to the 20-year-old via intermediaries and Haaland’s super agent, Mino Raiola.

Eurosport report that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all monitoring the striker, who has a release clause of €75m that can be activated in the summer of 2022.

Chelsea, who boast the massive financial backing of owner Roman Abramovich, are looking to avoid competition for the centre-forward by swooping this summer, when the Covid-19 pandemic may still have rivals for Haaland’s signature financially crippled or restricted.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham legend drops major transfer hint after talks with David Moyes Paul Merson names this season’s top four, with big call on Liverpool and Chelsea Leicester monitoring rejuvenated Manchester United star with eyes on summer bid

There’s a feeling that Haaland could pursue an exit from Dortmund should they fail to seek qualification for the Champions League as they sit sixth in the Bundesliga.

Those circumstances could hinder Chelsea as much as they promise to help though, the Blues are fifth in the Premier League and Jones states Haaland will only sign with a team in the Champions League.

Jones reports that Chelsea are likely to face their strongest competition for the prolific striker from Manchester City this summer, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to replace Sergio Aguero with the son of their former ace, Alf-Inge Haaland.

This comes hours after claims that Roman Abramovich has made it clear Haaland’s signature needs to be captured ‘at all costs’ before the start of next season, as part of a €300m spending spree.