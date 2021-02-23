Tottenham players think Jose Mourinho is worse than Mauricio Pochettino in two key areas

Tottenham players are reportedly not too happy with how things are going under struggling manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician was a somewhat surprise replacement for the highly successful Mauricio Pochettino last season, and it seems some players in this squad still prefer what life was like under their former head coach.

According to The Athletic, Mourinho has not impressed Tottenham players with his lack of focus on attacking play in training, as well as for the lower intensity of his training sessions in comparison to Pochettino.

Spurs fans might not be too surprised to hear this after seeing the poor performances of their side on the pitch in recent weeks, with the north Londoners losing a worrying six times in their last eight games in all competitions.

Mourinho surely won’t last much longer if things carry on like this, and the details emerging in The Athletic won’t come as a surprise to Manchester United fans in particular.

The Special One encountered similar criticisms during a difficult spell at Old Trafford, and it now increasingly seems he was the wrong choice to replace Pochettino, who perhaps should never have been sacked at all.

