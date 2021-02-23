Video: Jamie Carragher savages Micah Richards with hilarious joke referencing Thierry Henry and Vincent Kompany

Who would have guessed that Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards could prove to be such an entertaining punditry pairing? Those pulling the strings at CBS Sports, evidently.

With Sky Sports not having the rights to Champions League football, that frees up the likes of Carragher and Richards to appear on other networks for their coverage of the contests.

The pair joined CBS Sports for tonight’s Champions League knockout round first-leg clash between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, which the visitors won courtesy of an Olivier Giroud worldie.

Giroud was the topic of conversation post-match, as you’d expect, with Richards attempting to explain Arsenal fans’ distaste towards the Frenchman during his time at the Emirates as being a result of the Gunners having Thierry Henry leading their line prior to this arrival.

In true, witty Carragher fashion, the Liverpool legend compared the downgrade the Arsenal fans oversaw to the upgrade of Manchester City swapping Micah Richards for Vincent Kompany.

Richards, clearly not taking the comment to heart, erupted in laughter. Fair play to you, Jamie!