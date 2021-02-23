Menu

Video: Disgraceful stuff from Luis Suarez as he kicks out at Azpilicueta before going down himself

Obviously Luis Suarez is a wonderful player and a great goal scorer, but he really does let himself down at times with his antics on the pitch.

We’ve just seen the perfect example against Chelsea where he went down after contact with Cesar Azpilicueta, so you assume the Chelsea man has done something a little bit naughty off the ball.

What actually happened was Suarez kicked out at the Chelsea defender as they went for the ball, before going down theatrically and claiming that he had been fouled:

Pictures from BT Sport

