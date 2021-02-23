Video: Edouard Mendy shows he’s a goalkeeper as horror touch almost costs Chelsea a goal against Atletico Madrid in shaky error

With less than two minutes on the clock during Chelsea’s Round of 16 first-leg against Atletico Madrid, Edouard Mendy almost gifted Diego Simeone’s men with an opener.

Mateo Kovacic played the ball back to Cesar Azpilicueta as he was being pressed by a relentless Saul, Azpilicueta was soon also under the cosh and decided to slot the ball across to Mendy.

Chelsea’s summer recruit bought to remedy the costly mistakes that Kepa brings, had a moment to forget of his own, the Senegalese star took a woeful heavy touch with his left, spilling the ball out.

Saul was very close to being rewarded for his chase down work, the midfielder got a touch on the ball but it ultimately ran out of play.

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

Thomas Tuchel’s face after this moment would’ve been a real sight to behold, the Blues almost lose footing in the crucial clash to a ridiculous individual error.