Video: Hudson-Odoi takes immediate revenge on Luis Suarez for his antics as he puts him on the floor

It was always going to be interesting to see how Callum Hudson-Odoi adapted to a more defensive role, and it looks like he’s picking up a few cynical tricks already.
Luis Suarez disgraced himself in the second half as he kicked Cesar Azpilicueta before going down like he was shot, but revenge came just a few seconds later.
Hudson-Odoi would probably like to kick him harder than this, but it sends a pretty strong message that none of the Chelsea players are going to put up with his nonsense:
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport