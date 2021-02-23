Video: Koke goes down after Marcos Alonso elbow during Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid

You tend to presume that a player is making a meal of things when he goes down clutching his face and starts rolling around, but it looks like Koke does take a sore one here.

There was an incident in the first half tonight when he appears to collide with Marcos Alonso’s elbow, and some of the replay angles don’t look brilliant:

Pictures from BT Sport

The referee didn’t take any action and clearly VAR didn’t see anything that would require a further review either.

You can see that he clearly does get him with the elbow but his eyes are only on the ball and there’s no obvious sign of malicious intent, so the officials have got this one correct.