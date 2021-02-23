Video: Leeds star Raphinha pays tribute to Ronaldinho’s mum after scoring a fine free kick vs Southampton

You always have to question a player who’s taking his shirt off to celebrate these days, but it turns out this is one of the situations where it’s almost worth taking the booking.
Raphinha had a brilliant game for Leeds tonight and he capped off their win over Southampton with a late free kick, while he could be seen taking his shirt off in celebration:
RAPHINHA BANGGGGG pic.twitter.com/Mz6pdSDwnG
— Josh (@ctrfootbalI) February 23, 2021
Pictures from Sport TV
You can see during the celebration that there’s some writing on the shirt, and it turns out he was paying tribute to Ronaldinho’s Mother who passed away last week:
“Much strength for the Assis Moreira Family. Rest in Peace Dona Miguelina”
?? A lovely message from Raphinha after his great free-kick to the family of Ronaldinho, after his mother passed away on Saturday.#LUFC | #LEESOU pic.twitter.com/VzojlAALKb
— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 23, 2021