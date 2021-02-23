Video: Leeds star Raphinha pays tribute to Ronaldinho’s mum after scoring a fine free kick vs Southampton

You always have to question a player who’s taking his shirt off to celebrate these days, but it turns out this is one of the situations where it’s almost worth taking the booking.

Raphinha had a brilliant game for Leeds tonight and he capped off their win over Southampton with a late free kick, while he could be seen taking his shirt off in celebration:

Pictures from Sport TV

You can see during the celebration that there’s some writing on the shirt, and it turns out he was paying tribute to Ronaldinho’s Mother who passed away last week: