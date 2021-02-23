Menu

Video: Robert Lewandowski leapfrogs football legend in all-time CL goal rankings after gift of a goal for Bayern against Lazio

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have taken the lead over Lazio in the first-leg of their Champions League tie through Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, who scooped the bulk of the individual honours for 2020 after an astonishing campaign for Bayern Munich, has picked up this season where he left off in the last, scoring 31 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The Polish superstar has netted his fourth Champions League goal of the season, and the 72nd of his career (third best ever), in the first-half of Bayern’s clash with Lazio this evening, and it’s one of the easiest he’ll score all season.

An awful pass from Mateo Musacchio back towards his own goal was nowhere near reaching goalkeeper Pepe Reina, with Lewandowski quick to react and intercept, before taking it past Reina and firing into the empty net.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Lewandowski deserves a great amount of credit for his awareness, but Musacchio will have plenty of explaining to do when he heads back into the Lazio dressing room at the half-time break.

