Video: Olivier Giroud scores a sensational overhead kick to put Chelsea ahead after lengthy VAR review

We talk a lot about VAR and the problems that it can cause, but this is one of those incidents where it’s come good to come up with the right decision.

Initially it looked like Olivier Giroud was offside as he scored a glorious overhead kick, but it went to VAR so they could double check what happened.

He was clearly in an offside position, but it appears the ball actually came off the Atleti defender and the goal stands!

Oh my, Olivier Giroud! ? He just loves scoring worldies, doesn’t he!? VAR initially ruled the goal out but it stands as Mario Hermoso was deemed to have deflected the ball onto the Frenchman ? pic.twitter.com/CAweQ8SzAR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport