Video: Olivier Giroud scores a sensational overhead kick to put Chelsea ahead after lengthy VAR review

Chelsea FC
We talk a lot about VAR and the problems that it can cause, but this is one of those incidents where it’s come good to come up with the right decision.

Initially it looked like Olivier Giroud was offside as he scored a glorious overhead kick, but it went to VAR so they could double check what happened.

He was clearly in an offside position, but it appears the ball actually came off the Atleti defender and the goal stands!

