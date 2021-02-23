Clearly it’s not a good thing if he’s playing against your team, but it’s actually quite impressive to sit back and admire how much effort Luis Suarez puts into trying to draw fouls and wind people up.

Obviously he’s famous for his biting antics but we’ve not seen those for a while, and it’s just as well it was his hand he went with this time as he has a good grab at Antonio Rudiger to spark a bit of a scuffle between the pair:

Pictures from BT Sport

You could see that Rudiger was annoyed and the reason why became clear in the replay, but it does look like he’ll have the last laugh if Chelsea can hang on here.