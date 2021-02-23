Video: Stuart Dallas unleashes a thunderous toepoke to put Leeds 2-0 up against Southampton

There was always a huge taboo in the school playground for anyone who had the cheek to toe-bash the ball, but it can also be a deadly weapon once mastered.

You don’t really see it at the top level of the game unless a player is under extreme pressure and they’re simply trying to get something on the ball, but this is the perfect example from Stuart Dallas tonight:

Pictures from Canal +

You can see it catches the keeper a little off guard and the power on the poke leaves him with no chance, so hopefully this leads to a resurgence of the toe bash at the top level.