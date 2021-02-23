Menu

Video: Bayern teen sensation Jamal Musiala who spent eight years at Chelsea nets with fine finish vs Lazio

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Jamal Musiala, a former Chelsea academy star who is eligible to play for England, has scored for Bayern Munich against Lazio tonight aged just 17-years-old.

Bayern Munich possess a plethora of talent in attack, so it’d take a very special teenager to force himself into contention for a Champions League knockout game. However, Musiala is just that.

MORE: Video: Robert Lewandowski leapfrogs football legend in all-time CL goal rankings after gift of a goal for Bayern against Lazio

Musiala, who was born in Germany, spent eight years as part of Chelsea’s academy before departing in 2019 to join Bayern Munich. He has since gone on to become Bayern’s youngest ever player in the Bundesliga and youngest ever goal-scorer.

While Musiala did start for Bayern in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid earlier in the campaign, it was a surprise to see him thrown into the mix for tonight’s first-leg clash with Lazio.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Robert Lewandowski leapfrogs football legend in all-time CL goal rankings after gift of a goal for Bayern against Lazio
Video: Edouard Mendy shows he’s a goalkeeper as horror touch almost costs Chelsea a goal against Atletico Madrid in shaky error
Rafael Santos Borre heading to Brazil as his days with River Plate could be coming to an end

The decision to give the former Chelsea man the nod has been entirely justified in the first-half of the contest, though, with Musiala extending Bayern’s lead to two. A man with a bright future, no doubt!

More Stories Jamal Musiala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.