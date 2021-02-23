Jamal Musiala, a former Chelsea academy star who is eligible to play for England, has scored for Bayern Munich against Lazio tonight aged just 17-years-old.

Bayern Munich possess a plethora of talent in attack, so it’d take a very special teenager to force himself into contention for a Champions League knockout game. However, Musiala is just that.

Musiala, who was born in Germany, spent eight years as part of Chelsea’s academy before departing in 2019 to join Bayern Munich. He has since gone on to become Bayern’s youngest ever player in the Bundesliga and youngest ever goal-scorer.

While Musiala did start for Bayern in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid earlier in the campaign, it was a surprise to see him thrown into the mix for tonight’s first-leg clash with Lazio.

The decision to give the former Chelsea man the nod has been entirely justified in the first-half of the contest, though, with Musiala extending Bayern’s lead to two. A man with a bright future, no doubt!