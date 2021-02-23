In the 13th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, the Blues’ defenders were almost punished for being half-asleep and weak.

Atletico launched a ball forward, towards the right corner, Luis Suarez sprinted down to contest Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger for the ball.

Suarez barged off Alonso with ease, the full-back was left off the pitch after the duel, whilst a shove saw the former Barcelona and Liverpool striker knock Rudiger out of play as well.

The perhaps unlawful show of physicality from Suarez opened up the chance to drive into the Chelsea box, where the centre-forward continued to outmuscle Rudiger as he drilled a ball across goal.

Edouard Mendy was at his near post but couldn’t quite reach the ball, leaving it whizzing over to a rushing Thomas Lemar, fortunately for the Blues the wide man hardly connected with the ball as he was presented with an open goal from a tight angle, knocking it out of play.

The camera panned to Thomas Tuchel as the replays were being shown, the new Chelsea boss was screaming and throwing his arms out in absolute shock at the play from the Blues’ defenders.

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

Tuchel would be wise to focus on the Blues defenders during the halftime team talk, they certainly don’t seem to be quite at the races so far.