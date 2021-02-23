West Ham legend Tony Cottee appears to be confident about the club pursuing a transfer deal for Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form in the Championship this season and is supposedly attracting interest from a growing number of Premier League clubs.

West Ham and Newcastle United have perhaps been most strongly linked with Armstrong, and Cottee now seems to think the Hammers link could be genuine.

Following talks with David Moyes, Cottee dropped a strong hint over a possible bid to bring Armstrong to the London Stadium.

“His signings are remarkable and he will need to find a way of signing Jesse Lingard who has been remarkable whilst I fully expect a move for Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong who is a 5ft 8in front man along with a bigger more physical type,” Cottee said.

“I know he (Moyes) understands everything (about West Ham) because when I and other former players go to the training ground he gives us a terrific welcome because he knows what we meant to the fans.”