West Ham have reportedly become the latest club linked with a potential transfer swoop for Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The highly-rated young Brazilian has caught the eye in Serie A in recent times, with Liverpool strongly linked as strong admirers of his.

The Reds need to get signings in defence through the door this summer after a season of injury problem in that department, but it looks like West Ham are also in the race.

Reports in Italy link the Hammers with Bremer in what could be a smart move as the 23-year-old may be available on the cheap this summer.

Bremer has previously been thought to be valued at just £10million, and that could be strong business by David Moyes if he can pull it off.

However, beating big names like Liverpool to this deal surely won’t be easy, though it’s a strong sign of ambition from West Ham.