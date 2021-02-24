Jorge Mendes hoping to offer £30m star a transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United could reportedly be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva this summer.

The Portugal international has been in superb form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 18 goals in 20 appearances in the German top flight so far.

Silva has long looked a promising player but endured a difficult few years at AC Milan and on loan at Sevilla before rediscovering his best form again this term.

Now it seems his agent Jorge Mendes is looking to orchestrate a possible £30million transfer to Man Utd, according to the Sun.

Frankfurt are supposedly keen to raise funds so they can afford to re-sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid permanently after taking him back from the Spanish giants on loan, according to the report.

United would surely do well to pounce on this opportunity to sign an in-form forward on the cheap, with Silva perhaps an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Edinson Cavani.

The 25-year-old is also more of an out-and-out goal-scorer than the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, both of whom have seen their form dip this season.

Mendes has been involved in a number of Man United transfers in the past so this could be a useful connection for the Red Devils.

