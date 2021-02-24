Arsenal handed huge injury boost ahead of Benfica tie

Mikel Arteta has been handed a huge boost ahead of his side’s crucial second-leg knockout tie against Benfica. Midfielder Thomas Partey, who has missed his side’s last three matches, is set to make a return from injury.

Despite joining last summer from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £45m, Partey has struggled to settle down to life in the country’s capital.

A series of injuries and fitness issues have hampered the Ghanian’s playing-time and made it virtually impossible for him to put together any kind of consistency.

After already missing a whopping 17 matches in all competitions through injury, Partey will be desperate to get back to action as soon as possible.

The Gunners are set to face Portuguese side Benfica in the second-leg of their Europa League first-round knockout tie on Thursday.

After drawing the first-leg 1-1, the Gunners will be hopeful they can go one better as they look to the Europa League to save their largely disappointing season.

Ahead of the important clash, scheduled to kick-off at 5.55pm (UK time) on Thursday, Arteta has been handed a huge boost as Partey looks set to make his long-awaited return, as per The Sun.