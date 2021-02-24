Arsenal hopeful of signing midfield starlet to new contract to prevent summer exit

Clearly Mikel Arteta has a lot of issues to fix at Arsenal as he tries to turn them around, but one of the main objectives needs to be sorting out some of their contract situations.

It feels like they are forever trying to offload big-earning players who are nowhere near the first team, while they also face a constant battle to keep players who are entering the final year of their deal.

The big one this season has been Folarin Balogun after his emergence from the youth team, but it appears they are in a similar situation with Miguel Azeez after his debut late last year.

He’s a central midfielder who can play in a holding or an advanced role and he’s clearly highly rated at the club, but it looks like this one may be more simple for once.

The Sun have reported that Arsenal are trying to tie him down to a new deal to prevent him from leaving for free in the summer, and it sounds like talks are under way for a long term deal.

It’s another situation where he’s still largely unknown so the effects of losing him may not be clear for a while, but hopefully he does extend his deal and earns a few more chances in the first team going forward.