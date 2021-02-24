Arsenal will look to cash in on talented midfielder this summer

It’s clear that Arsenal will need to sell some players to raise transfer funds in the summer, so it means a few difficult decisions will need to be made.

Ideally they would simply raise all they need from getting rid of unwanted players but that’s unlikely to be the case, so some first team players and promising youngsters may need to be sold on.

Reiss Nelson has been highly rated for years and it looks like he’s pretty popular with the fans too, but he has had some injury issues and he’s been limited to just 69 minutes in the Premier League this season.

He turned 21 in December so he’s reaching that point where he needs to be playing regularly, and a report from CBS Sports has indicated that Arsenal will listen to offers for him in the summer.

It’s suggested that Arteta prefers Willian and Pepe as an option in the wider areas so Reiss is clearly down the pecking order, but it will be interesting to see what kind of market is out there for him.

He’s talented but he doesn’t come with a lot of first team experience, while the injuries also mean that other clubs may be looking for a loan with an option to buy rather than committing to a big fee up front.

It might even be best to loan him out without an option so they can see how good he is over a consistent run of games, but it looks like he could be on the move this summer.