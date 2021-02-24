Video: Ligue 1 star speaks out on snubbing Manchester United transfer

Monaco wonderkid Benoit Badiashile insists he has no regrets over rejecting a transfer to Manchester United.

The talented 19-year-old defender is showing himself to be a big prospect with some fine form in Ligue 1 this season, and he’s happy with the decisions he’s made.

See the video below as Badiashile is asked about Man Utd and makes it clear he has no regrets over his transfer decision…

?? "C'est le bon choix. Je n'ai pas connu de bonnes saisons à Monaco, je savoure. Continuer avec mon club formateur c'est la bonne solution. Manchester United ? Je ne regrette pas du tout." Benoît Badiashile, défenseur central de l'AS Monaco, était l'invité de TOTF.#RMCLive pic.twitter.com/QuU0FwCEuB — Top of the Foot (@topofthefoot) February 22, 2021

If Badiashile continues playing like this, one imagines the Red Devils and other bigger clubs could surely be in for him again in the future.

Monaco have often ended up selling their best players, with big names like Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and others leaving that successful side of a few years ago.