Barcelona boss Koeman aiming to bank €85million with transfer exits for unwanted trio

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen to raise transfer funds by selling three unwanted players in his first-team squad this summer.

Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto are named by Don Balon as the trio who could be offloaded, with Barcelona hoping they could bank around €85million combined from their sales.

Barca will no doubt be disappointed with how Coutinho has got on at the Nou Camp, with the Brazil international likely to go down as one of the club’s biggest flops of recent times.

Coutinho was a world class performer at Liverpool and moved to Barcelona for big money, but has never looked the same since then.

The Catalan giants will also no doubt have some regrets over Umtiti, who no longer looks to be in favour after some bad luck with injuries.

The France international previously looked a superb centre-back, but it seems his time at Barcelona is now coming to an end if they can find a buyer.

Roberto, meanwhile, came through Barcelona’s youth system but doesn’t really look good enough to be kept around as a first-team regular at this point.

