Chelsea striker Timo Werner has been criticised by a number of pundits after another poor performance for the Blues despite their win over Atletico Madrid last night.

A stunning goal from Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the win in this big Champions League game, but it’s hard to ignore how underwhelming Werner has been in his time at Stamford Bridge so far.

The Germany international has a shocking record of just two goals in his last 22 appearances in all competitions, having initially made quite a bright start for Chelsea earlier in the season.

Werner also looked a world class talent in the making at previous club RB Leipzig, but the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Steve McManaman have not been impressed with his performances.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of last night’s game, as quoted by the Metro, all three pundits singled out Werner for criticism and suggested the club’s coaches will have to do quite a lot of work with him to get him to fulfil his potential.

“It’s just frustrating watching him because you’ve seen clips of him and you’ve seen what he can do,” Ferdinand said of Werner.

He added: “He just frustrates you. There are far too many times where he’s too loose in possession when building up or decision-making when he gets into [dangerous] areas.”

Cole compared him to a young Theo Walcott, saying: “When you used to watch Theo play he was so exciting, so much talent, but it wasn’t until the latter stages of his career when he put it all together and started scoring more goals regularly.

“We mustn’t – and we’re not – going to give up on Timo Werner, it’s early days and there is so much scope there because he has got some natural, raw ability.

“But I reckon with good coaches – and he has got good coaches – he will start to kick on, but they just need to be patient with him.”

McManaman echoed the need for good coaching on Werner, saying: “He needs to sit down, study a few clips, this is where you’re going right, this is where you’re going wrong, and refine it. And he’ll be fine, his pace is brilliant.”

