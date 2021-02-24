Chelsea putting deal in place behind-the-scenes for Bundesliga superstar

Chelsea are reportedly looking to capitalise on other club’s financial uncertainty by getting ahead early in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 20, has seen his stock rise drastically in recent seasons.

After making an £18m switch from RB Salzburg to Dortmund a little over 12-months ago, the Norweigan marksman has continued to set Europe alight.

Widely-regarded as one of the sport’s biggest talents, Haaland boasts some serious goalscoring numbers.

Since arriving in Germany’s top-flight, the talented striker has racked-up a hugely impressive 43 goals and 10 assists in just his first 43 appearances, in all competitions.

In light of the prolific striker’s incredible form on Europe’s biggest stage, naturally, there appears to be a host of clubs looking to lure him away from the Signal Iduna Park.

Several clubs have been continually linked with a move, including the likes of Man United, Real Madrid, PSG and Man City.

However, according to a recent report from Eurosport, it is actually Roman Abramovich’s Blues who are looking to make the first move.

It has been claimed that in an attempt to steal the lead in the race for the Dortmund striker, Chelsea have already begun working on a potential deal behind-the-scenes.

It’s been claimed that the Blues’ hierarchy is hoping to convince the 20-year-old that Chelsea is a project worth joining and feel Thomas Tuchel’s influence could be key.

