Chelsea striker stalls on new contract because of one key reason

Chelsea FC
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham reportedly has no interest in committing to a new contract whilst the club pursue Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Abraham, 23, has spent his entire career at Chelsea after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2004.

Despite enjoying several successful loan spells, most notably with Aston Villa, Abraham now remains a core part of the Blues’ first-team.

Following former manager Frank Lampard’s sacking earlier this year, Abraham has found his playing time heavily restricted under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Primarily tasked with getting the best out of star signing Timo Werner, Tuchel’s attention has understandably been focused on getting his German firing again; something Lampard previously failed to do.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, the English striker is now considering his long-term future.

It has been claimed that whilst the Blues continue to pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund’s star-forward Haaland, Abraham is unlikely to commit to a new deal.

However, in what could prove to be good news for Chelsea fans, The Athletic claim that whilst Abraham ponders his future, team-mate Olivier Giroud could now be open to extending his stay.

The French forward is out-of-contract in the summer but the 34-year-old continues to play an integral role in his side’s on-field fortunes.

Giroud’s latest contribution came during the Blues’ Champions League knockout tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night when he scored a wonder overhead-kick goal.

Elsewhere, Abraham’s deal runs until 2023, but if these latest reports are anything to go by – The Blues’ hierarchy could be looking to offload sooner in order to secure a fee.

