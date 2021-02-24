Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich will reportedly hand new manager Thomas Tuchel a mammoth transfer budget to work with this summer.

The German tactician recently replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss and has made a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge, with last night’s Champions League win away to Atletico Madrid a particular highlight.

Now it seems Tuchel could be given huge funds to strengthen his side in the summer, with TMW claiming Abramovich could give him as much as €300million to spend, regardless of whether or not the club qualifies for the Champions League.

Chelsea fans will be excited by this latest transfer news, and many will no doubt have some exciting big-name targets in mind for Tuchel to try and bring in.

TMW mention Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as one potential top target, and that would surely be a popular move among CFC supporters.

It also seems clear the west London giants would benefit from strengthening in the centre-back position, while some might also want to see upgrades on somewhat inconsistent performers like Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in central midfield.

