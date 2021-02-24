Chelsea star clearly knew Olivier Giroud was going to score with audacious effort vs Atletico Madrid

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored a memorable wonder-goal for the Blues last night as they beat Atletico Madrid.

The France international has a pretty big collection of memorable goals now, showing he’s one of the best examples of one of those players who is a scorer of great goals, without being a great goal-scorer.

Perhaps it’s therefore unsurprising that his Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount appeared to celebrate before the goal even went in last night, as per the pictures and video below…

Mason Mount actually celebrated Giroud goal even before it entered the net. What a guy ? pic.twitter.com/FuttPPTDPX — Ali ?? (@TheBeardedRauI) February 23, 2021

Chelsea fans will love this from Mount, who must be used to seeing Giroud pulling off strikes like this in training on a regular basis.

The 34-year-old has been a useful squad player for Chelsea this season, even if he’s once again struggled to establish himself as first choice on a regular basis.

Chelsea now look in a good position to go through after this important away win.