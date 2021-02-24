(Photos) Liverpool finally given some good injury news

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has been pictured back in training after a lengthy spell out of the side.

The Portugal international impressed earlier in the season after his move from Wolves but has been unable to make much of an impact due to his injury troubles.

It’s been a nightmare season for Liverpool with so many key players out, but finally there’s some good news.

See below as Jota is pictured back in training with the Reds today…

Diogo Jota in training at the AXA Training Centre this morning. pic.twitter.com/qkTsmV51Oc — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) February 24, 2021

Liverpool fans will hope Jota can get back onto the pitch soon and help Jurgen Klopp’s side get back to form.

Roberto Firmino has been particularly poor this season and Jota’s presence up front could give the team a real boost.