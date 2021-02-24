Huddersfield Town have officially announced the free transfer signing of Yaya Sanogo on a contract until the end of the season, marking a return to England for the former Arsenal talent.

Sanogo was released by Toulouse after they were relegated from Ligue 1, picking up a woeful return of just 13 points from 28 fixtures before the French top-flight was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sanogo, who turned 28 at the end of last month, scored three times and added an assist for Toulouse in 15 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

The target-man was the French side’s second-highest scorer since he joined in the summer of 2017, hitting the net 16 times, behind another Premier League alum in Max-Alain Gradel.

Sanogo spent four years at Arsenal after bursting onto the scene with Auxerre in France, that yielded 20 first-team appearances for the Gunners.

Here is what Huddersfield’s Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, had to say on the deal:

“We’re happy to welcome Yaya to the Club this week.”

“It’s great that he has experience of playing in England, including the Championship, as it should allow him to hit the ground running. It was also clear from our discussions with him that he has excellent command of the language, and that he’s a positive person.”

“He’s been at some big clubs in his career and comes having most recently played in a top European league. We were looking for a player who can have a real impact for us this season and we believe he fits the bill.”

Sanogo experienced four different loan spells during his time at Arsenal as well, one to fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace and another in England to Championship outfit Charlton.

The 6ft3 centre-forward was also sent out to Ajax and their reserve team.

Huddersfield sit 19th in the Championship table, losing three of their last five second-tier encounters, it’s clear that Carlos Corberan’s side need some more firepower up front.

The Terriers needed to make a relatively high-profile move like this, the Yorkshire outfit look like they may even do worse than their first campaign back in the Championship, in which they ended up 18th.