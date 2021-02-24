€40m rated defender expected to sign for Man United this summer after West Ham proposal turned down

While Man United had a fleeting few weeks where it looked like they could go on to win the title, a poor run of results combined with Man City going on an outstanding run has likely killed off any chances.

Their biggest problem has been a defence that concedes so many cheap goals, and it’s a situation that would eventually come back to bite them if the attack wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

It’s clear that Harry Maguire isn’t going to be dropped because he is the captain and he was an expensive signing, so it means they need a defensive partner to hide his limitations.

Clearly that isn’t going to be Victor Lindelof after the issues he’s faced in recent weeks, while it also looks like there’s something about Eric Bailly that Solskjaer doesn’t trust either.

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milinkovic has been linked on a regular basis in recent weeks, and a report from Football Italia has suggested that he’s expected to move to Old Trafford this summer.

They quote Fabrizio Romano is saying that West Ham did table a €25m offer which was rejected, and he’s expected to sign for United in a deal that could be worth up to €40m.

His contract does expire in the summer of 2022 so that price tag could still come down a little bit, but he’s an aggressive defender without any real weaknesses so he does look like a solution to their issues this season.