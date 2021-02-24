Menu

“Easy decision” – These Chelsea fans urge the club to sell current star to fund move for “generational player”

Football can be a tough business a times, and there will be situations where a club need to make hard decisions if they want to push to the next level.

Tammy Abraham has been great for Chelsea over the last couple of years and he’s not really done anything wrong, but you also have to wonder if he is the kind of player that would lead a team to Champions League and Premier League glory.

It’s probably fair to say that he’s a good player who could be great if he has expectational talent around him, but he’s unlikely to ever reach Erling Haaland levels of brilliance.

A report from Goal has indicated that Abraham is reluctant to agree a new Chelsea contract while they remain in pursuit of the Dortmund star, so it’s led to some interesting discussions on social media.

It seems that the majority of the fans appreciate Abraham and would rather see him stay, but if he decision came down to choosing between he and Haaland then there’s only every going to be one choice:

  1. JAY SMITH says:
    February 24, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    HAALAND and Tammy are not equal,HAALAND has his eyes on goal all the time while Tammy has his eyes on the ground not knowing what to do with the ball.

