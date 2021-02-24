“Easy decision” – These Chelsea fans urge the club to sell current star to fund move for “generational player”

Football can be a tough business a times, and there will be situations where a club need to make hard decisions if they want to push to the next level.

Tammy Abraham has been great for Chelsea over the last couple of years and he’s not really done anything wrong, but you also have to wonder if he is the kind of player that would lead a team to Champions League and Premier League glory.

It’s probably fair to say that he’s a good player who could be great if he has expectational talent around him, but he’s unlikely to ever reach Erling Haaland levels of brilliance.

A report from Goal has indicated that Abraham is reluctant to agree a new Chelsea contract while they remain in pursuit of the Dortmund star, so it’s led to some interesting discussions on social media.

It seems that the majority of the fans appreciate Abraham and would rather see him stay, but if he decision came down to choosing between he and Haaland then there’s only every going to be one choice:

Love Tammy but Haaland seems to be a generational player. Easy decision — Travis (@Crossroads_CFC) February 24, 2021

Agreed, we need a world class ST to take us to the next level and haaland can do that. Abraham can’t as he doesn’t influence a game no where near as much. — connor (@CFC_CONNOR_) February 24, 2021

Even if Tammy does end up killing it he will not be killing it at Haaland level. Haaland is an elite generational talent like Mbappe. Abraham is a solid starting ST for a mid table PL team — Chelsea FC USA (@Chelsea_FC_USA) February 24, 2021

So @TheAthleticUK reported that Tammy Abraham is not keen on signing a new contract. Ideal situation: Tammy leaves. Giroud willing to stay for another year as a substitute (No competition on bench with Tammy leaving). Pay #BVB more than release clause for Haaland this summer. — Roshan Nagesh (@roshan_nagesh) February 24, 2021

Tammy Abraham is nowhere near the level of Haaland and never will be. Haaland has succeeded in every league/competition he’s played in at the age of 20, Abraham is inconsistent and average, if you’d rather have Abraham than Haaland then you need a new sport. — Owen?? (@OWA_Riot) February 24, 2021

abraham would do well in a club like west ham or somewhere in germany i think. but if him leaving means we get haaland then i woild 100% say yes — ?????? (@calteckx) February 24, 2021