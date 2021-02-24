Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has suggested the club have been keen to sign him for as long as five years.

The Red Devils signed Cavani on a free transfer this season and he’s started well at Old Trafford, even if he initially looked like a slightly questionable addition to the squad.

Cavani had been a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, where he’d fallen out of favour towards the end of his time at the Parc des Princes.

Still, there’s no doubt the Uruguay international had a great career at PSG and is still showing that quality for Man Utd now, even if he’s ageing and past his peak years.

It seems there’s been long-standing interest from United in signing Cavani, with the 34-year-old admitting he decided to move to Manchester after interest going back possibly as long as five years.

“At that time, as I was free, many things were talked about,” he told ESPN Brazil. “My brother, as my representative, out of respect for the clubs he never closed any doors not necessarily because there was an interest in going.

“This opened up and made it possible for many people to start giving their opinion and saying that ‘Cavani would go here or there’.

“It was a time when much was said and where there were many comings and goings, something already more internal with my brother.

“We decided to come to Manchester, it was something we had already been talking about, there was this interest, not today, but from a time close and a little further, something like five years. There was interest and we decided: ‘No, let’s go to this great club.'”

Some United fans may well regret that they didn’t sign Cavani a bit earlier, but he’s still making an impact even in what is likely to be a short stay with the Premier League giants.