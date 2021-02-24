Everton join Bayern Munich and Man United in hunt for highly-rated full-back

According to reports, Everton has joined Man United and Champions League holders Bayern Munich in the race to sign Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

The Canaries full-back is arguably one of the most in-demand defenders as several top-flight clubs continue to pursue a move ahead of the summer window.

The highly-rated defender has quickly emerged as one of the country’s most gifted young prospects.

Despite being just 21-years-old, Aarons has already had a huge impact on his side’s on-field fortunes.

After helping to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the 2018-19 season, Aarons went on to enjoy a hugely impressive campaign in England’s top-flight.

Although unable to escape relegation, the Canaries, who now find themselves back in the Championship, are odds on favourites to return again; and Aarons has been one of the main contributors.

In light of the defender’s huge rise in stock, according to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Englishman is edging closer to a big move.

Romano has claimed that Bayern Munich has already opened talks with Aarons, Man United have scouted him and now Everton has joined the hunt.

Everton are interested in Max Aarons as potential target for the next transfer window. He’s in the list, as Ancelotti is looking for a new right-back. ? #EFC It’s gonna be a long race: Bayern Münich have already opened talks with Norwich to sign Aarons, Man Utd scouted him too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2021

