How Barcelona interest allowed Man United to sign starlet from Man City

Youth football has reached a point where almost any kid who can kick a ball will be signed to a club’s academy at some point to see if they are any good, so it often leads to stories about current stars being on the books of rivals as a kid.

The situation with Man United’s latest debutant Shola Shoretire is a bit more interesting, and it could be a decision that Man City regret in a few years.

A report from the Daily Mail has confirmed that he was actually signed to City when he was ten, but he did some training with Barcelona when he was on a family holiday and they released him as a result.

Interestingly it sounds like Barcelona never lost interest as it’s suggested that they made their interest known again recently, but Shoretire went on to sign professional terms with United and he’s since made his debut.

He’s described as one of the brightest talents in his age group and it’s clear that there are high hopes for him in the future, so time will tell if Man City go on to regret that decision to let him go.

When a kid is only ten you can’t really tell how good they are going to be in the future and clearly they felt they needed to take some action after his training stint with Barca, but their loss appears to be United’s gain.