Jamal Musiala explains decision to snub England for Germany

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala has decided to choose the German national team instead of the option of representing England.

The 17-year-old is currently enjoying a rapid rise in the Bayern first-team and it seems inevitable he’ll soon be a big star on the international stage as well.

Musiala has now decided he will play for Germany instead of England after a difficult decision, which he has explained in an interview with The Athletic.

The teenager has mostly played for England at youth level, but also made two appearances for Germany’s Under 16s.

According to The Athletic, Musiala has had the likes of Serge Gnabry urging him to choose Germany, and it seems he now feels that would be the best step for his career.

“I’ve thought about this question a lot,” he told The Athletic. “What is best for my future? Where do I have more chances to play?

“In the end, I just listened to the feeling that over a long period of time kept telling me that it was the right decision to play for Germany, the land I was born in. Still, it wasn’t an easy decision for me.”

In fairness to the former Chelsea youngster, there’s so much competition in England’s attacking midfield at the moment with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and others all competing for those places in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Musiala also faces plenty of competition for a place in the Germany team but perhaps he fancies his chances more in that line up.

