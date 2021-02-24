Manchester United scout present to watch €70m transfer target in action last week

Manchester United have reportedly had scouts keep a close eye on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde ahead of a potential transfer.

According to The Athletic, Kounde is one of a number of potential centre-back targets for next season as the Red Devils closely monitor his progress following recent transfer links with the young Frenchman.

Kounde has shone in La Liga and The Athletic claim United scouts watched him in action against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week.

The 22-year-old has recently been linked as a €70million target for Man Utd, according to La Razon, and that could be a pretty generous fee for a young player with such big potential.

Harry Maguire could do with a better partner alongside him in central defence after some unconvincing form from Victor Lindelof, while Eric Bailly has had trouble staying fit for much of his time at Old Trafford.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

Kounde looks ideal to help turn United into more serious title contenders next season.

MUFC had a decent run this season but ultimately look like falling behind Manchester City once again as they return to their best form.