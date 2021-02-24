Leeds fans praise Patrick Bamford after he seems absolutely knackered in post-match interview

Leeds United fans were full of praise for Patrick Bamford after his tireless performance against Southampton last night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side turned on the style with an impressive 3-0 win at home to Southampton, with Bamford scoring the opener on the night.

Further goals from Stuart Dallas and Raphinha gave Leeds all three points, and Bamford was generally one of the team’s best and most hard-working players throughout.

This did not go unnoticed by fans as several commented on how out of breath Bamford seemed in his post-match interview…

"More important than anything was winning, no matter how we did it"

“Always looks completely shattered. Top pro. Bielsa proved he knows best by sticking with him throughout. Never any talk of fans wanting anyone else up front,” said one Twitter user.

“It’s impossible not to love this man. Our #9. Class act,” said another.

“You just can’t hate him can you, after all the hate that has come his way. What a man.”

Others said similar and it’s clear Bamford is proving hugely popular at Elland Road this season.