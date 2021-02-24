Leicester City identify recently reignited Man United star as transfer target

Brendan Rogers’ Leicester City have reportedly joined West Ham United in pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

READ MORE: Jamal Musiala explains decision to snub England for Germany

After falling out-of-favour with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lingard was forced to go out on-loan to secure first-team playing time.

In what has been viewed as a shrewd piece of business from David Moyes, securing Lingard until the end of the season has been a real game-changer for the Hammers.

West Ham’s securing of Lingard has arguably been a huge factor, as the club continues to punch well above their weight as they challenge for an unlikely spot in next season’s European competitions.

Currently sitting in fourth place with 13 games left to play, West Ham have a legitimate chance to do what many would have deemed impossible at the beginning of the campaign.

In what has been a stunning start to life in London, Lingard has already racked-up an impressive four direct goal contributions in just his first four matches.

In light of the midfielder’s impressive form, according to a recent report from Eurosport, Lingard is attracting a lot of interest.

It has been claimed that although West Ham want to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season, they have now been joined by the Foxes.

Eurosport also reports that the Red Devils may be prepared to welcome Lingard back to act as a long-term replacement for Juan Mata, who is reportedly on the radar of Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma.

However, considering Lingard was so outcasted under Solskjaer, surely the Englishman’s preference is to move on.

Where do you think Lingard will play next season? – Let us know in the comments.