Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has personally contacted Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus over a potential transfer to Anfield.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also both interested in Neuhaus, but it looks like Liverpool have taken steps to try and win the race for this deal, which could cost around €40million, according to Todo Fichajes.

Liverpool would do well to win the race for this exciting transfer, with Neuhaus showing himself to be a fine talent with his form this season.

The 23-year-old has six goals and four assists from midfield, and would surely shine at a bigger club, with the benefit of better players around him.

The Reds need to make some changes to their squad after a hugely disappointing season, with even a top four spot now looking like being a challenge after a recent slip-up.

Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract and Liverpool will surely need to strengthen in the middle of the park after a lack of impact from the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Neuhaus looks like he could be the answer, and LFC will no doubt be keen to avoid seeing him move to another big club like Bayern or Dortmund, which could likely harm their chances of signing him in the future.