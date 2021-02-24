Liverpool star could be out for more than six weeks, might even be a doubt for Euros

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s injury looks serious and could keep him out for at least six weeks and possibly longer.

The Reds midfielder went off in the Merseyside Derby defeat against Everton and it now looks like he’s going to be out for the long-term, and possibly even the Euros this summer, according to The Athletic.

Henderson’s injury blow is the latest bad news in that department for Liverpool in what has been a nightmare season for them in term of the fitness of their most important players.

Liverpool have also had Virgil van Dijk out for much of the campaign, while Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Alisson have also spent significant time on the side-lines at various points.

LFC will no doubt be hoping to get Henderson back again soon, or it’s going to be a really challenging end to the season for them.

The Premier League title is surely already out of reach, but they’ll need everyone fit and firing to get into the top four and challenge in the Champions League.

