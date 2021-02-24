Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has become the latest big name to admit defeat in the race for the 2020-21 Premier League title.

Despite enjoying one of the most impressive seasons in football’s history last season, Liverpool have looked a shadow of their former selves this time out.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, Jurgen Klopp’s men are already 33-points worse off than they were at the same stage last season.

Liverpool’s dire domestic form recently prompted Klopp to concede the title with odds on favourites Man City largely expected to be crowned the new champions.

Following their recent crushing 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Everton last weekend, another big name to come out and admit it’s all over in their hopes to retain the title, is forward Mane.

Speaking recently, live on ESPN Brazil (as quoted by Goal), Mane has declared it all but impossible to challenge for the title this season.

? Sadio Mane: “Our target from the beginning was [winning] the Champions League, the Premier League and also cup games. “And now, I can say it’s over for the Premier League… it’s too much.” [ESPN Brazil] pic.twitter.com/EwhCYC1yHS — Goal (@goal) February 24, 2021

Mane and his Liverpool team-mates are scheduled to travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday to take-on relegation-threatened Sheffield United.

This weekend’s game could be the perfect opportunity for Klopp’s men to get back to winning ways, even if it’ll just be to keep pace with the top-four pack.