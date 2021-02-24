According to an exclusive report from the MailOnline, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is at the centre of a multi-million pound battle, as sportswear powerhouses look to snatch the attacker from Nike.

The Mail report that the 23-year-old is set for a ‘hugely lucrative’ sponsorship deal, with his current terms with Nike expiring, amid the forward’s growing profile.

Rashford has developed into a bonafide star since bursting onto the scene at United, but the England international’s reputation, profile and star status has shot up exponentially due to his off-the-pitch work.

The United academy graduate is one of the most high-profile footballers around at the moment owing to his wonderful charity work, highlighted by his battle to end child hunger in the United Kingdom.

Rashford has undeniably become a national hero for his charitable work that benefits the less fortunate, with the Mail explicitly naming Puma as a company with ‘concrete interest’ in the star.

The United attacker has made all these amazing contributions off the pitch whilst still managing to develop as a player, Rashford has already contributed 18 goals and 11 assists so far this season.

The Mail report that whilst Puma have been named as one of the manufacturers that wish to make Rashford the face of their brand, it’s expected that all all the major players will make approaches.

It’s added that Rashford has not been in any formal talks with anyone away from Nike, who signed the ace at the age of 11 – making him the youngest ever footballer to sign to their brand.

The Mail mention that Puma have a ‘significant budget’, highlighted by the fact that they recent signed Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar to a deal worth £21m a year.

It’s added that Puma were in talks with Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling over a deal worth a basic £10-12m, excluding bonuses, though those discussions were shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now they are also exploring Rashford.

The report claims that other leading sportswear companies have made initial enquiries to try and prise away Rashford, which may be an impossible task should Nike use their ‘matching rights’ for the star.

Rashford is reportedly open to continuing his 12-year association with Nike, they’d be wise to do everything to keep hold of the star as he’s adored by the public for his work.