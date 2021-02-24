Man United ace looks set for summer exit as Serie A giants eye transfer

While Man United do have a fairly big squad, it’s clear that several players are un-droppable so it’s easy to forget about someone like Juan Mata when he’s rarely getting to play.

He’s still technically brilliant and it looks like he’s a great player to have around the squad, but he’s been limited to seven Premier League appearances this season and it’s clear that he’s not an obvious starter.

The Express recently indicated that Mata’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season but there is an option to extend it, yet it’s hard to see United actually taking that up.

READ MORE: Leicester City identify recently reignited Man United star as transfer target

He’s not dynamic enough to play in the midfield and it appears he’s not an option to play on the right hand side either, so he’s not going to be anything more than a back up in the current side.

That means a summer exit has to be a possibility, and Sky Sports have indicated that Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma are all showing an interest in a move.

Serie A could be an ideal destination for him as his tactical and technical brilliance should shine through, so you can see him having a late rejuvenation in the same way Pedro is having in Rome.

It’s likely this won’t be resolved until the end of the season, but it does look like a parting of the ways would make sense for Mata and United here.