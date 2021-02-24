Man United are prepared to sell ace this summer to make room for Jesse Lingard after his loan at West Ham

There was a feeling that Jesse Lingard’s loan move to West Ham was a chance to put him in the shop window, but he has started in fine form and he appears to have his confidence back.

His biggest problem at Old Trafford was that his confidence had clearly deserted him as time went on, while he was only getting cameo appearances here and there so it was tough to play his way back into form.

He’s scored three goals in four games so far and it looks like Man United have taken notice, with a report from ESPN indicating that there will be a place for him at Old Trafford next season.

It’s suggested that Juan Mata will finally be moved on this summer after he’s been little more than a fringe player for a few years, and his spot in the squad will go to Lingard.

You have to wonder if it will be that simple as Lingard has to be enjoying playing regular football again and feeling like an important part of the side, so he might not want to return to life on the bench at Old Trafford again.

It also must be noted that he’s had a bright start but it’s important to judge him after a decent run of games at West Ham, but this could be an interesting decision for Man United and Lingard to make in the summer.