Manchester United face paying £100million for transfer of Premier League star

Manchester United reportedly face paying as much as £100million for the transfer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The exciting young England international looks like one of the most promising talents in the game at the moment after another superb campaign for the Hammers, and a big move is surely just around the corner for him.

Rice has recently been linked with United by ESPN, and West Ham fans will no doubt be worried about keeping hold of their star player.

It’s easy to see how Rice could strengthen Man Utd or indeed other top clubs, but talkSPORT claim he’s likely to cost at least £100m to prise away from his current club.

Some United fans will surely feel it’s worth paying that kind of money for Rice, but it’s arguably not an area the Red Devils need to be prioritising right now.

Scott McTominay and Fred have been in fine form for United in that area of the pitch, and The Athletic suggest MUFC will make a new striker and a new centre-back a priority for this summer.

It would be hard to resist a signing like Rice, however, if he does look set for a move in the near future.